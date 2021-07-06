Former NSA Deputy Director Chris Inglis garners government post

The Senate unanimously confirmed Chris Inglis to lead a new office that will coordinate cybersecurity efforts across government. A former deputy director of the National Security Agency, will advise President Joe Biden and staff, help prevent and respond to cyberattacks and lead cybersecurity policy across non-military agencies of the government.

During his confirmation hearing, Inglis said that the government may have to play a bigger role in the cybersecurity of vital industries. “[It] may well be that we need to step in and […] regulate or mandate in the same way that we’ve done” for airlines and carmakers, he said.