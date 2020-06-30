FMA appoints Crockett, Wood to Board

The Fort Meade Alliance (FMA) elected new members of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors during the FMA Annual Meeting.

The two newest members elected to the FMA Board of Directors are Jennifer L. Crockett, of the Kennedy Krieger Institute; and Roxanne Wood, of Boeing Intelligence and Analytics. Penny Cantwell of Sandy Spring Bank was re-elected to the Executive Committee and Kevin Crain of the University of Maryland Medical System was re-elected to serve another three-year term on the board. The board terms are effective July 1 for three years.