Five sports wagering operators approved

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) approved the sports wagering operator partners of five casinos, all of which are still awaiting license awards from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC).

In October, the MLGCC determined that the five casinos are qualified to conduct sports wagering and forwarded their applications to the SWARC. No action was taken on the five licenses during a SWARC meeting held Nov. 3, however the MLGCC’s approval of each casino’s operator partner is an important, but separate, procedural step in the development of the state’s sports wagering program. The licenses for the five companies that the MLGCC approved today do not require approval by the SWARC.

The companies and the casinos with which they are partnered are as follows:

Caesars Sportsbook, partner of Horseshoe Casino, in Baltimore

FanDuel Sportsbook, partner of Live! Casino & Hotel, in Hanover

BetMGM, partner of MGM National Harbor, in Oxon Hill

Barstool Sports, partner of Hollywood Casino, in Perryville

TwinSpires, partner of Ocean Downs Casino, in Berlin

“We’re obviously disappointed by the lack of progress in [the recent] SWARC meeting, but we’re pleased that we’ve moved forward in other areas,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin. “The delay is likely to push sports wagering back until after the New Year. At this point, we are hoping to make the NFL playoffs in January and the Super Bowl in February.

“In the meantime, there are numerous steps that don’t involve the SWARC, and we are working closely with each facility to complete those tasks,” Martin said. “We’re also continuing investigations of additional facility applicants so we can forward more of them to the SWARC. We are forging ahead in spite of the delays.”