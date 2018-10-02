The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) has named Greg Fitchitt regional president of its Columbia, Maryland region. Fitchitt will head up the 14 million-square-foot redevelopment to transform Downtown Columbia into a regional hub of technology, culture and commerce.

Fitchitt, formerly Columbia’s senior vice president of development, worked closely for many years with the region’s previous president, John DeWolf, who spearheaded the establishment of a new vision for Columbia until his recent passing.

With more than 20 years of real estate experience spanning across development, planning, entitlements, leasing, community relations, government relations, and design and construction management, Fitchitt led the effort to gain Howard County Council’s approval in 2016 of a $90 million TIF for public infrastructure and a comprehensive plan for affordable housing in Downtown Columbia.

He recently secured approval of an additional million square feet of development in Downtown Columbia’s Lakefront district. Fitchitt chairs the Downtown Columbia Partnership board and serves on the Greater Baltimore Committee and the Howard County Chamber boards of directors, and on the ULI Transit Oriented Development Council for the ULI Baltimore and Washington District councils.