Howard County’s Merriweather Fire Station, Station 14, is open. The almost 7,000-square-foot, full-service station is located at the base of the parking garage at 6025 Symphony Woods Road. The facility includes a room to be used as a unified command center for large scale special events happening in Downtown Columbia.

The station was built at no cost to Howard County through a public-private partnership with the Howard Hughes Corp., which backs the TIF bonds funding the station’s construction.