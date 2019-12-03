Festivities and family fun set for Columbia in December

Holiday events are scheduled throughout the month of December in Downtown Columbia from holiday craft festivals, a Winter Wonderland, theatrical and musical performances, New Year’s Eve celebrations, to the 26th Annual Symphony of Lights.
“From the kick-off of the Symphony of Lights to New Year’s Eve Fireworks, Downtown Columbia is the place to be for families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors to gather and celebrate the season with craft festivals, artist performances and our very own Winter Wonderland,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “Please join us in Downtown Columbia this December and light up your holidays with joy and fun.”
“Visit Howard County is promoting Holiday events across Howard County,” said Barbara Nicklas, Visit Howard County Board Chair. ”December in Downtown Columbia will make it easy for visitors and residents alike to know all that is happening in Downtown Columbia this year.”
“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Downtown Columbia Partnership this year to promote Downtown Columbia as a Holiday hotspot,” said Amanda Hof, Executive Director for Visit Howard County.
“Downtown Columbia is quickly growing into a bold and vibrant downtown and there are more events and activities than ever before, said Phillip Dodge, Executive Director for the Downtown Columbia Partnership. “We’re thrilled to partner with the County Executive and Visit Howard County to present a unified marketing campaign for all of the exciting things to do in December in Downtown Columbia.”
Participating businesses and organizations include:
- Candlelight Concert Society
- Columbia Art Center
- Columbia Association
- Columbia Festival of the Arts
- The Columbia Orchestra
- Columbia Pro Cantare
- Cured/18th & 21st
- Downtown Columbia Partnership
- Historic Oakland Manor
- Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center
- Howard County Arts Council
- Howard County Library System
- Inner Arbor Trust
- The Mall in Columbia
- Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods
- Rep Stage in residence at Howard Community College
- The Soundry
- Toby’s Dinner Theatre
View events and most up to date list of participating businesses and organizations at DecemberDowntownColumbia.com.