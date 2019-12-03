Festivities and family fun set for Columbia in December

Holiday events are scheduled throughout the month of December in Downtown Columbia from holiday craft festivals, a Winter Wonderland, theatrical and musical performances, New Year’s Eve celebrations, to the 26th Annual Symphony of Lights.

“From the kick-off of the Symphony of Lights to New Year’s Eve Fireworks, Downtown Columbia is the place to be for families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors to gather and celebrate the season with craft festivals, artist performances and our very own Winter Wonderland,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “Please join us in Downtown Columbia this December and light up your holidays with joy and fun.”

“Visit Howard County is promoting Holiday events across Howard County,” said Barbara Nicklas, Visit Howard County Board Chair. ”December in Downtown Columbia will make it easy for visitors and residents alike to know all that is happening in Downtown Columbia this year.”

“We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Downtown Columbia Partnership this year to promote Downtown Columbia as a Holiday hotspot,” said Amanda Hof, Executive Director for Visit Howard County.

“Downtown Columbia is quickly growing into a bold and vibrant downtown and there are more events and activities than ever before, said Phillip Dodge, Executive Director for the Downtown Columbia Partnership. “We’re thrilled to partner with the County Executive and Visit Howard County to present a unified marketing campaign for all of the exciting things to do in December in Downtown Columbia.”

Participating businesses and organizations include:

Candlelight Concert Society

Columbia Art Center

Columbia Association

Columbia Festival of the Arts

The Columbia Orchestra

Columbia Pro Cantare

Cured/18th & 21st

Downtown Columbia Partnership

Historic Oakland Manor

Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center

Howard County Arts Council

Howard County Library System

Inner Arbor Trust

The Mall in Columbia

Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods

Rep Stage in residence at Howard Community College

The Soundry

Toby’s Dinner Theatre

View events and most up to date list of participating businesses and organizations at DecemberDowntownColumbia.com.