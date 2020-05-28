‘Feeding the 5,000’ Campaign launched in Howard

Feed Howard County has launched the Feed the 5,000 campaign with the goal of providing 5,000 (or more) meals to families in need in Howard County by July 4. The program is designed to work with local restaurants to provide healthy meals to those in need and is an initiative in cooperation with the Howard County Community Organizations Active in Disaster, county and state officials and other regional nonprofits.

The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has joined the effort as a sponsor of the program and will act as the fiscal sponsor of the program and will manage all incoming donations.

The Feed Howard County program raises funds ― and uses those funds to buy nutritious meals from local restaurants who are struggling to stay open during these challenging times. Donations serve a three-fold purpose: helping families in need, helping local restaurants to stay open and helping their employees.

“These are unprecedented times, the need is great and isn’t likely to decrease anytime soon,” said the organizer, Pat Curran of Feed Howard County. “We have set an aggressive goal of providing 5,000 meals and I am confident that with hard work and the generosity of our community we can surpass that goal and help the many in need.”

To learn more about Feed Howard County, visit the program on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.