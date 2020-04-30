Federated Healthcare Supply acquires Cole Medical

Federated Healthcare Supply Holdings announced that it has acquired Cole Medical Inc., which is headquartered in Sykesville. The deal marks the fourth add-on acquisition in the last two years for the FHS platform, joining Grogan’s (Lexington, Ky.), eMed Healthcare (Little Rock, Ark.) and T-Plex (St. Louis, Mo.).

Cole Medical is a leading supplier of medical and surgical supplies and capital equipment to physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers and other alternate site healthcare providers in the mid-Atlantic Region. Marty Cole will remain active with FHS. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.