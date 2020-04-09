Fed funding of $6.4M helping state health system COVID-19 response

The Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone, announced $6.4 million to support Maryland’s health care system as it responds to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Funding comes through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Combined with the $10.2 million in COVID-19 response funding previously announced by the delegation, Maryland has now received $17.1 million as a result of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act with more federal support on the way.

“As the demands on our health care system grow on a daily basis during the COVID-19 crisis, these federal funds will help meet the most immediate needs of Maryland hospitals, health centers and laboratories on the front lines,” said the delegation. “Working closely with Gov. [Larry] Hogan, Team Maryland will continue to fight for the resources our state urgently needs and to support health care workers throughout Maryland.”

Per the CDC, the funding will go toward lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals, and data management. The funding will also supplement an existing cooperative agreement to state jurisdictions through the Emerging Infections Program (EIP) to enhance surveillance capabilities.

This funding is allocated by the CDC to states and local jurisdictions identified as having the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases and jurisdictions with accelerating COVID-19 cases. Nationally, more than $186 million will be allocated this week through this funding source.

