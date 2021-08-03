Fashion Spa House expands to new location at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport

Fashion Spa House marked the opening of a brand new store and location at BWI Marshall Airport in July. As the first participants in BWI Launch Pad, Cynthia and Ketorus Gooding of Baltimore have offered an array of fashions, accessories, and award-winning vegan skincare for health-minded travelers at BWI since 2017. Now, the newly minted Launch Pad graduates have a full lease for a 300-square-foot retail unit in the A/B Concourse through May 2024.

“The Goodings’ success demonstrates what BWI Launch Pad is all about: empowering entrepreneurs and small business owners to jumpstart their business and succeed in a dynamic airport retail setting,” said Gary Gilliard, vice president of Fraport Maryland. “This is a momentous day for the program at BWI. It shows our commitment to creating growth opportunities for area businesses at the airport. We couldn’t be happier for the Goodings.”

Fashion Spa House is a lifestyle company that delivers glamour on the go. Cynthia and Ketorus Gooding were inspired to start the business when they noticed a void in safe, therapeutic skin care. They created a fashion brand that compliments a variety of ages, body types, and styles. In December 2014, they combined their wellness studio and vegan skincare with fashion to create Fashion Spa House. In 2017, they opened their first retail unit at the airport as part of the inaugural BWI Launch Pad program.

Since, BWI Launch Pad has welcomed a variety of small and minority area businesses to the airport. The participants have access to operating a retail merchandising unit for a limited time with minimal investment and ongoing business development training and resources.