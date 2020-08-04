Face coverings required for all at BWI Marshall

Face coverings or masks are now required inside BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport as Gov. Larry Hogan announced an expanded executive order regarding face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. His actions include mandating their use indoors for all people age 5 and older at any location where members of the public are generally permitted.

Travelers are reminded to give themselves ample time to catch their flight when coming to BWI Marshall by arriving two hours early. Passengers should practice physical distancing, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently and use a mobile boarding pass when possible.

In recent weeks, every major U.S. airline has also implemented policies for face coverings. The BWI Marshall terminal remains restricted to airline travelers, employees and individuals helping passengers.

Travelers and employees should bring their own face covering to wear in the airport. Passengers arriving without a face covering may receive a free mask at three airport information desks. Some airlines may offer face coverings for customers as well.

In addition, several airport concessions sell face coverings, and there are vending machines in the airport terminal and rental car facility for the purchase of masks and other personal protective equipment. For more on the airport’s COVID-19 response, visit www.bwiairport.com/COVID19.