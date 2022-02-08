F.N.B. completes merger with Howard Bancorp

F.N.B. Corporation, of Pittsburgh, has successfully completed its merger with Baltimore-based Howard Bancorp. The customer and branch branding conversion is scheduled to be finalized on Feb. 7.

As a result of the merger with Howard, FNB has approximately $42 billion in total assets, $27 billion in total loans and $33 billion in total deposits. FNB also has assumed the number six retail deposit share for banks in the Baltimore metropolitan statistical area.

Upon completion of the system integration, all Howard customers will have access to FNB’s enhanced online and mobile banking technology, including its award-winning mobile banking app and proprietary eStore. FNB’s new customers also will enjoy a more expansive suite of products and services, such as capital markets and debt capital markets capabilities, insurance, wealth management, private banking, treasury management and mortgage banking.

“The acquisition of Howard provides scale, financially and strategically, in the dynamic mid-Atlantic market,” said Vincent Delie, Jr., chairman, president and CEO of F.N.B. “We look forward to welcoming our new customers to an innovative experience, highlighted by comprehensive digital capabilities and a deep commitment to the clients, employees and communities we serve.”

Shares of Howard common stock will no longer be traded on NASDAQ.