‘Extreme’ Patapsco clean-up planned

Patapsco Heritage Greenway announced the launch of the inaugural Extreme Patapsco Clean-Up Series.

The three-event series is an opportunity for recreational enthusiasts in the Patapsco Valley to combine their love for the outdoors with environmental stewardship in the Patapsco Valley.

Each event tackles a new geographic area in the Patapsco Valley and features a different recreational component.

Extreme Patapsco Clean-Up participants will receive a complimentary cup, drink and t-shirt. Additionally, each event will feature prizes for most trash collected and most unique item of trash collected.

Each program will standalone but discounts will be given to those who register for all three events. The price for each event is $30, or $80 for all three.

April 19, EC Clean Up Crawl: Scheduled for the day after Springfest, participants will join a clean-up around the Patapsco river and Main Street Ellicott City. After the Clean Up, participants can enjoy a bar crawl with specials at participating locations. Family friendly options are available. Pre-registration is requested. Link for registration here.

May 16, Plogging: Plogging is a new exercise craze that is sweeping the world, allowing people to clean up their outdoor spaces and get fit at the same time. Participants will follow a 2.1 mile course along the Patapsco, collecting trash between the trail and the river bank as they go. Following the plog, there will be an after party at the Woodstock Inn. Pre-registration is requested. Link for registration here.

June 7, Paddle Pick Up: Paddle Pickup participants will launch from the Cycle Mill Bike Shop and work to remove trash from the banks of the Patapsco. Participants are welcome to bring their own kayaks or canoes and a limited number will be available as well. Volunteers on shore will assist with removal of trash and cleanup efforts throughout the event. This event will be partnered with Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park as a part of the National Trails Day celebration. After the event stick around for food and drinks with Friends of Patapsco Valley State Park and other volunteers. Pre-registration is requested. Link for registration here.

For those who are ready for the challenge, registration for all three events is available. Season Pass registration available here.

Patapsco Heritage Greenway’s mission is to preserve, protect, interpret, and restore the environment, history, and culture of the Patapsco River Valley. PHG administers the Patapsco Valley Heritage Area and holds a variety of environmental, history and recreation based programs throughout the year.

