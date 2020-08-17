Exelon reports second quarter results

Chicago-based Exelon Corp. which owns BGE, reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

“From a financial and operational standpoint, we finished the quarter strong, with each of our utilities maintaining high reliability in the face of a particularly active storm season and our nuclear fleet delivering its highest capacity factor in a decade,” said Christopher Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “We also reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to resolve its investigation into ComEd’s past lobbying practices in Illinois. The conduct cited in the agreement did not live up to our values, and we took immediate action to identify deficiencies and implement new policies to ensure it won’t happen again. As we go forward, our employees remain focused on doing their essential work safely during this pandemic and serving our customers and communities with the highest standards of ethics, integrity and performance.”

“Accelerated cost savings at Exelon Generation helped offset the impact of damaging storms that affected utility earnings in the mid-Atlantic, resulting in solid adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $0.55 per share, which exceeded our guidance range of $0.35 to $0.45 per share,” said Joseph Nigro, senior executive vice president and CFO of Exelon. “Despite challenges caused by the pandemic, we continue to move forward with capital projects at our utilities, investing $1.5 billion during the second quarter to improve infrastructure, increase reliability and deliver better service to customers.”