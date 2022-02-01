Evergreen moving HQ to downtown Columbia

Evergreen Advisors, a middle-market investment bank and corporate advisory firm with offices in Columbia and McLean, Va., signed a long-term lease with The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) to relocate its headquarters to Downtown Columbia. Previously in 2018, Evergreen Advisors announced plans to move to Baltimore to be part of the “Cyber Town USA” project at Port Covington.

Evergreen Advisors has signed a 10-year lease with HHC for 10,932 square feet and will occupy the top floor of 30 Columbia Corporate Center, off Little Patuxent Parkway. The company will relocate its headquarters from Bendix Road.

The Columbia location already serves as a hub for the company, with more than 30 employees representing Evergreen’s practice groups that include investment banking, chief financial officer advisory, business valuation, consulting and location strategies.

“We have seen significant growth in our business in recent years. This has created an opportunity to relocate and expand our headquarters in the heart of the Baltimore and Washington corridor. We explored a number of options in the region – this particular location provided us a great environment for our team with gorgeous views of Symphony Woods, walkability to restaurants and other amenities of Columbia,” said Rick Kohr, founder and CEO of Evergreen Advisors.