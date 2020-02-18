EV charging stations open at Miller Library

New electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now available at the Miller Branch Library complex in Ellicott City. This is the first of several planned sites to add electric vehicle charging in partnership with Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE).

As part of the We’re Still In commitment to combat climate change, Howard County pledged to add at least 25 electric vehicle stations in Howard County public spaces by 2024.

The new chargers include one fast charger (DCFS) and two Level 2 chargers. Each level two charger has two ports, allowing two cars to charge simultaneously.

BGE installed the chargers at no cost to the county and will be responsible for maintenance.

For further information, visit https://livegreenhoward.com/electric-vehicles or contact the Office of Community Sustainability at 410-313-0700.