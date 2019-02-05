Erickson Plans Retirement Community at Marriott Headquarters

Upon the relocation of Marriott International, in 2022, Catonsville-based Erickson Living, which operates Charlestown, plans to redevelop the 775,000-square-foot global headquarters into a continuing care retirement community. Acquisition of the headquarters, located in Montgomery County’s Rock Spring area just off of I-270 in North Bethesda, was completed in December 2018.

Specific payment details on the property sale are not being disclosed. The Master Plan for the Rock Spring area of Montgomery County was updated by the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission in 2018. While Rock Spring has been developed over the years as a suburban office park, the updated plan encourages more residential and retail uses.