Erickson Building New Opportunities for Sustainable Business Growth

Erickson Living, which is building Limestone Valley retirement community in Howard County, is launching a new development-focused website that increases awareness about the company’s large presence senior housing development and health care design.

The strategy comes as the American Seniors Housing Association ranked Erickson Living as the nation’s sixth largest senior housing manager. The company’s efforts to meet the growing demand for senior housing is reflected in its pipeline of close to $2 billion in planned investment in senior living community development during the next five years, plus an additional $400 million in repositioning projects in existing communities.

Currently, the average occupancy at Erickson Living communities is 95%, compared to the industry average of less than 90%. As a result of this performance and Erickson Living’s success in executing on its growth strategy, the company generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue while providing homes to more than 25,000 seniors and career opportunities to more than 15,000 staff. Erickson Living soon expects to announce several other planned community projects through the new development website.

“We recognize that our path to achieving targeted growth objectives requires providing all interested constituents with an easily accessible and transparent information resource that reflects our heritage of innovation in senior housing development,” said Sean Sands, executive vice president of business strategy and development at Erickson. “By fostering greater collaboration with diverse audiences, we are further positioning ourselves to meet the growing demand for senior housing and high-quality health care services.”