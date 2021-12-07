Equine injuries force temporary Laurel Park closure

The Maryland Jockey Club canceled racing at Laurel Park from Friday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Dec. 5 as work continued to complete repairs to the track and to analyze recent equine injuries. While racing is suspended, the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and the Maryland Jockey Club are working with industry experts to analyze surface composition and maintenance procedures directed at the safest possible racing surface.

“Until now, and through collaborative measures among industry participants, Maryland racing has experienced the lowest fatality rate in its history,” the statement read. “The safety, health and welfare of equine athletes is the primary responsibility of all stakeholders in Maryland and must be taken seriously. The Maryland racing industry remains laser focused on this problem and collectively pledges to do whatever is necessary to ensure that Maryland’s historic racing industry remains world-class.”