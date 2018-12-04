EPA Awards $2.4M Clean Diesel Grant to MES

Maryland Environmental Service (MES), of Millersville, will receive a $2.4 million clean diesel grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) on behalf of its business partner, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA).

The grant will help the Port of Baltimore reduce emissions from diesel powered equipment. The total cost of the project is $6,287,622, consisting of $2,453,952 in EPA grant funds and $3,822,267 in owner-match funds. Among the equipment being replaced on this project are 30 cargo handling pieces of equipment, such as forklifts and terminal tractors; and 35 dray trucks, which are short haul trucks that pull containers in and out of the port.