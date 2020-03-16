Enveil opens U.K. office

Enveil, of Fulton, announced the opening of its London, England office. The local presence will increase the company’s profile in Europe and support ongoing customer deployments and business development opportunities.

The global expansion comes on the heels of Enveil’s $10 million Series A funding round, led by C5 Capital with contributions from key partners including Mastercard, Capital One Ventures, Bloomberg Beta and 1843 Capital.

Enveil operates in the category of Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs), delivering the first and only NIAP Common Criteria-certified Data in Use security capabilities. The company’s flagship line of ZeroReveal solutions leverage homomorphic encryption to enable secure search, analytics, sharing and collaboration of sensitive data assets.

A 2019 report by The Royal Society described PETs as disruptive technologies offering great potential to reshape the data economy and change trust relationships. The use of PETs is becoming increasingly critical in verticals where accelerating regulations limit business functions. These challenges are heightened in the U.K. and E.U. by the region’s forward-leaning data protection and privacy policies.