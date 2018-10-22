Entegra Systems Acquires Southern Cross

Entegra Systems Inc., has acquired of Cruzeiro Associates, an Ellicott City firm doing business as Southern Cross Engineering. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Southern Cross develops solutions for mobile device management, satellite communications and data analytics for U.S. government customers, and offers expertise in the areas of systems and communications engineering, signals analysis, software development and other disciplines.

“Joining Entegra Systems provides a unique opportunity for us to work with like-minded professionals on mission critical solutions for defense, intelligence and other federal government customers,” said Ed Bishop, senior vice president of Southern Cross, who will become part of the leadership team of Entegra. “The larger company of 150 employees will create a broader spectrum of exciting projects for the newly-formed team.”