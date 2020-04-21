Emergency Education Relief Fund gets $45M

The full Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Andy Harris, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone, announced $45,657,990 for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund through the U.S. Department of Education.

Provided through the CARES Act, the $3 billion allocated nationally through this fund is intended to support school districts and institutions of higher education in planning for and coordinating long-term closures and purchasing educational technology to support online learning for all students. Schools throughout Maryland have been closed since March 16th and will operate through online learning through at least April 24th.

“Teachers, administrators, and state educational staff are moving mountains to continue to deliver a quality education to students across the state,” said the delegation. “While all districts need support, it is especially critical that this funding reaches those that face the biggest challenges in moving to online learning, including those in rural areas and areas with a high concentration of low-income students. We will continue to fight for the resources needed by the State of Maryland to adapt to this global pandemic.”

Governor Hogan and the Maryland Department of Education will distribute funding to the most significantly impacted local school systems. This award is one piece of the total $30.75 billion in emergency education funding provided under the CARES Act’s Education Stabilization Fund. The delegation previously announced more than $170 million for Maryland’s institutions of higher education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. More than $207 million is expected to be announced at a later date for all 24 of Maryland’s school districts through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The delegation has previously announced funding for Maryland through the CARES Act including $107 million for airports, $742 million for hospitals and health care providers, $15.6 million for community health centers and $48 million to Maryland local government jurisdictions.