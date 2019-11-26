Ellicott City Tunnel Project to be investigated

A Howard County construction project to conduct soil borings in Ellicott City’s Historic District is underway. The findings from these soil boring will aid in developing the final design of North Tunnel, part of Howard County Executive Calvin Ball’s “EC Safe and Sound” plan.

This stormwater management tunnel is slated to be constructed between Parking Lot F and the Patapsco River. Weather permitting, this investigation is expected to be completed by early February 2020.

Borings will be conducted in the vicinity of the following sites:

● Parking Lot F near 8388 Court Avenue;

● Parking Lot E near 8382 Court Avenue;

● Near 3676 Park Avenue;

● 1 Emory Street near the historic Ellicott City Jail;

● Court Avenue and the Howard County Circuit Court House Parking Lot;

● 3727 Church Road; and

● CSX right-of-way near Parking Lot B

At times, thru traffic near the work sites at 3727 Church Road and 8382 Court Avenue may shift to one lane, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also, portions of the Howard County Circuit Courthouse parking lot and Lots B and F may close briefly, as needed. Signs and flagging operations will be in place to direct motorists.

For questions or concerns about Capital Project C-0337, contact Lisa Brightwell, Public Works Customer Service, at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.