Ellicott City to begin soil borings

A Howard County project to conduct soil borings in the vicinity of Main Street and Maryland Avenue in Ellicott City is expected to begin Tuesday, June 23. Borings will be taken to study the integrity of the structures in the area. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed in one week. This project is part of the ongoing design effort to add new culverts under the CSX railroad that will convey large flood flows from the Tiber Branch to the Patapsco River.

Residents and businesses in the area can expect to hear loud equipment noises at times during construction hours, Monday through Friday (and Saturday, if needed), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. With questions, contact Lisa Brightwell at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.