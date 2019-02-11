Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan updated

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball recently provided an update on progress in the first phase of his Ellicott City Safe and Sound plan by introducing its new website, launching the Flood Mitigation Assistance Pilot Program application, announcing an upgraded emergency alert plan and introducing the members of an exploratory committee to examine the potential for creating a community development corporation (CDC) for Ellicott City.

Additionally, Ball provided a status report on ongoing repairs, as upstream projects included in the previous flood mitigation plan are still moving forward as scheduled; and updated current Ellicott City related legislation in the Maryland General Assembly (for video of this event, go to https://youtu.be/UQJJxr3KYnQ.