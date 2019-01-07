Ellicott City Retaining Wall Improvements to Begin

A Howard County construction project to repair and stabilize an undermined stone retaining wall behind 3732 Old Columbia Pike, in Ellicott City is underway. The stone wall foundation was undermined by the May 2018 storm and subsequent events. The wall, located along the south side of the Tiber Hudson Branch, will be repaired and stabilized.

Several small and medium-sized trees in the affected area will be removed as part of the work and large stones will be placed along the base of the wall for erosion protection. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be completed by early February. For questions about the project, call 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.