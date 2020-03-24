Ellicott City awarded $8.25M in FY ’21 state budget

The Maryland General Assembly approved $8.25 million in the state budget for the Ellicott City Safe and Sound Plan. The amount includes $250,000 granted in a local bond bill for sidewalks in historic downtown.

“In times of uncertainty, this is welcome news,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “These funds are critical to moving our Safe and Sound Plan forward and will allow us to create a more resilient and sustainable Ellicott City.”

Ball testified multiple times during the legislative session this year to explain the Safe and Sound Plan and highlight the economic importance of historic Ellicott City. The granted funds will allow multiple flood mitigation projects to move forward. Since taking office, Ball has worked with partners at the state and federal level to secure more than $16 million in funding for Ellicott City.