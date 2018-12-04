Electrician Pre-Apprenticeship Info Sessions Today

Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) high school students interested in a career as an electrician are encouraged to explore student pre-apprenticeship pathways. Information sessions for students and their families will be held today, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 1:30 and 6:30 p.m., at Independent Electrical Contractors, 8751 Freestate Drive, Suite 250, Laurel.

The Pathways program launched last year in partnership with Independent Electrical Contractors; the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation; and the Howard County Office of Workforce Development. Participating students spend part of their week learning from certified electricians in a classroom environment while gaining valuable industry knowledge, OSHA 10 certification, and direct entry to a registered apprenticeship and employment upon completion of their coursework. For more information, email stephanie_discepolo@hcpss.org.