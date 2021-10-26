ECD awarded $9.1M for regional multifamily housing

Enterprise Community Development (ECD), of Columbia, was one of a select number of developers to be awarded grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support its development of new affordable multi-family rental housing in the country. Enterprise is one of only three organizations to receive multiple awards in 2021.

Of the $143 million in grants awarded to non-profit organizations across the country, Enterprise received awards totaling $9.1 million for three projects in Baltimore and Washington, D.C – six percent of the overall awards amount. Those projects – Edgewood Commons in Washington, D.C., and Greens at Irvington Mews and Park Heights Place in Baltimore – were the only awarded projects in the Mid-Atlantic region and account for 13 percent of the total units awarded nationally.

“HUD clearly understands the need to build and preserve quality housing for our nation’s seniors. We’re honored they recognized and have tapped into the experience and expertise of Enterprise Community Development, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them,” said Christine Madigan, executive vice president and chief business officer for ECD.

The awards were made under HUD’s Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program and will help fund the construction and operation of new, rent-assisted units for low- and very low-income seniors who will pay rent based on their income.