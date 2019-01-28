Eat Up During Howard County Restaurant Weeks

Howard County Restaurant Weeks are well underway, and more than two dozen restaurants in and around the county serving meals at discounted prices through Sunday, Feb. 3. Participating eateries are offering fixed-price, multi-coursed, chef’s menus (beverages, tax and gratuity not included) for discerning diners.

Visit Howard County is spicing up this year’s event with a Text-to-Win contest. Howard County Restaurant Weeks fans will be entered to win restaurant gift certificates when they text ‘HOCORW’ to 555888. For more information and a list of participating eateries, visit www.visithowardcounty.com/howard-county-restaurant-weeks/restaurants-menus.