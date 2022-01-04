Early childhood education programs receive more than $10M

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin, Andy Harris and David Trone (all Md.) announced $10,687,408 in federal funding to the Maryland State Department of Education and to the Y of Central Maryland to expand early learning options for Maryland’s low-income families, provide additional professional development opportunities for educators and support family well-being programs.

The $10,687,408 award comes from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Child Care and the Office of Head Start and will be distributed as follows:

$8,942,996 to the Maryland State Department of Education for Every Student Succeeds Act Preschool Development Grants Program

$1,744,412 to the Y of Central Maryland’s Head Start Program