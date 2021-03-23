Dragos opens in Australia 

Hanover-based Dragos is expanding its presence in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) markets. A new regional headquarters in Melbourne and a dedicated training center for ICS/OT cybersecurity practitioners are all critical components of an ANZ market expansion initiative designed to increase customer access to Dragos’s industrial cybersecurity technology and services.

In addition, Dragos’ growth in ANZ will be supported by a strategic investment from former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull as part of the company’s record-setting Series C round of funding Turnbull launched Australia’s first national cybersecurity strategy and will be helping the company as it continues to serve existing customers and develop new business opportunities across the region.