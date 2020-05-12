Dragos named a ‘Best Workplace’

Hanover-based ​​Dragos Inc., provider of the Dragos Platform, the industry’s most trusted industrial cybersecurity technology, today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020.

Hitting newsstands May 12 in the May/June 2020 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.

Founded in 2016, Dragos is devoted to codifying and sharing our in-depth industry experience through industrial security software and threat detection services, so it can arm industrial asset owners and operators around the world with the knowledge, visibility, and tools to protect their systems as effectively as possible. Since the company’s founding, it has attracted a talent base that collectively represents the industry’s largest and most experienced Industrial Control Systems (ICS) cybersecurity practitioner team.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. All employers were then ranked using a composite score of survey results.