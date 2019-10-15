DPW to host Ellicott City flood meeting

Howard County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. in the Columbia/Ellicott City Room at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City, to present plans for the construction of a flood mitigation facility (Pond H-7) that is part of the County’s EC Safe and Sound plan.

DPW’s Bureau of Environmental Services plans to construct a pond within the northeast loop ramp of the interchange of routes 29 (Columbia Pike) and 40 (Baltimore National Pike), in Ellicott City. The objective of the new pond is to help mitigate flooding in Historic Ellicott City by capturing stormwater runoff from the upper parts of the Hudson Branch Watershed, then detaining the stormwater for longer periods to reduce the peak discharge for extreme rainfall events. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2020.

This project will be partially funded through a State of Maryland Comprehensive Flood Management Grant. The informal meeting will include a brief overview of the project and draft construction drawings will be available for viewing. County staff and the project’s design consultant team, Century Engineering, will be on hand to answer any questions.

Those unable to attend the meeting who would like to view the plans and/or have questions should contact Avinash Dewani with the DPW’s Stormwater Management Division at 410-313-6417 or email adewani@howardcountymd.gov.

For questions or more information about Capital Project D-1165, contact Lisa Brightwell, Public Works Customer Service, at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov.