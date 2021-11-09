Dive Bar & Grille grand opening

Located in the Carding building, the bistro occupies three newly-renovated levels inside, as well as a riverside deck and a patio on the courtyard terrace. This addition is the highlight of more changes to come at the Mill; its ongoing rebranding will also include new retail renovations beginning in 2022. More than 70 small businesses that already call the Mill home.

“We could not be more excited for the grand opening of Dive Bar & Grille at Savage Mill and what it brings to the community as a gathering spot for great food and drink. It helps the Mill continue as a wonderful destination for visitors from Howard County and all over the region,” said Jay Winer, managing partner of Savage Mill.