Dive Bar & Grill coming to Savage Mill

Dive Bar & Grille, a family-owned business out of Pennsylvania, will open its sixth location and its first in Maryland at Historic Savage Mill.

The new restaurant will lease the 9,000-square-foot space in the Carding Building formerly occupied by the Rams Head Tavern; Owner Clint Kuskie said he is investing $450,000 in a refresh of the building, including new furniture, floors, etc. It will span all three levels of the interior, as well as the courtyard terrace and the riverside deck.

Opening is planned for June 2021. Watch the April 9th announcement HERE.