DHS S&T awards $750K to SecuLore

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science a nd Technology Directorate (S&T) awarded $750,000 to SecuLore Solutions, an Odenton-based cybersecurity company, to improve and increase the resiliency of the nation’s emergency communications infrastructure, including Next Generation 911 (NG911) technologies.

“Our nation’s emergency communications network is at risk to escalating cyber-attacks,” said Vincent Sritapan, S&T Program Manager. “We are undertaking this project to strengthen the cybersecurity firewalls protecting these critical communications networks that quite literally are the lifeline for our citizens who require first-responder assistance during an emergency.”

Through this research-and-development project, SecuLore will use predictive analytics and collect cyberdata to determine whether these resources can be used to improve the detection and elimination of cybersecurity attacks against emergency communications systems. If successful, SecuLore will add the new capability to its existing cybersecurity solutions to provide near-real-time behavioral threat analysis of the traffic hitting an emergency communications center’s network and provide recommended remediation steps that are based on the behavior and/or the type of malware.

Seculore also would conduct one or more pilots with public safety agencies to help capture user feedback on their capabilities and help DHS better understand how security operations centers would deploy and manage the capability.