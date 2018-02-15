I was very pleased to see Columbia Association (CA) facilities mentioned in the “Best of Howard County 2017” awards listed in last month’s Howard Magazine.

The awards went to Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club (Best Golf Course); Swansfield Mini-WaterPark (Best Pool for Kids); Bonnie Pace (Best Personal Trainer); Columbia Gym (honorable mention, gym); Supreme Sports Club (honorable mention, gym); Columbia SportsPark (honorable mention, kids’ activity); SplashDown (honorable mention, kids’ activity) and River Hill Pool (honorable mention, pool for kids).

All eight of these recipients are repeat winners, and they are among the best in the county for good reason. Yet, I also believe that there are many other CA facilities and staff who are among the best of the best.

Columbia thrives as the best small city in America, in part, because of CA’s vast portfolio — and because of CA’s commitment to serving the community with the types of facilities, amenities, programs and activities that not only make Columbia a destination for residents and businesses, but go beyond what you would typically find in a community of more than 100,000 people.

I am proud of all we do at CA. However, as an organization with a mission to make the community better, CA seeks each day to improve and continue to evolve with the community.

River Hill Pool and Swansfield Mini-WaterPark are wonderful destinations; our other 21 outdoor pools will continue to be enhanced to ensure that they remain just as desirable during the summer months. Renovations at Columbia Athletic Club will continue in 2018, with major improvements throughout the facility to revitalize the oldest of CA’s three fitness clubs. Hopefully in the near-term, Columbia Athletic Club will join Columbia Gym and Supreme Sports Club on Howard Magazine’s list; and our personal trainers will continue to increase their expertise and grow their presence as a component of any fitness regimen.

As I looked through the “Best of Howard County” awards, I was honored to see the many other individuals, businesses and organizations that CA is listed alongside.

Congratulations to everyone within those pages and, like here at CA,

I want to acknowledge all who went unlisted this year but whose great work also contributes so much.