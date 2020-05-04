Department of Labor releases tutorial videos

The Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Unemployment Insurance has posted four new tutorial videos on our website, social media pages, and YouTube to help Marylanders navigate the new BEACON One-Stop. All four videos can be found directly on our homepage at MDunemployment.com.

The first tutorial video provides instructions for activating and logging into your account. To watch this video, please visit https://youtu.be/w826_vuOKnw.

The second tutorial video will walk Marylanders through applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) CARES Act program. Those who are self-employed, independent contractors, sole proprietors, gig economy workers, have insufficient work history, or believe they are eligible for the PUA program, can submit their applications online and receive their benefits retroactive to their earliest date of eligibility. To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/SXQgt9Lzzo4.

The third tutorial video will walk Marylanders through applying for the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) CARES Act program. Those who have recently exhausted their benefits can apply for an additional 13 weeks of benefits through this new application. New claimants and those who are currently receiving benefits will automatically receive an additional 13 weeks of benefits. To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/RO_Lp5Fnb-c.

The fourth tutorial video will walk Marylanders through filing their weekly claim certification. To watch the video, visit https://youtu.be/s2jJK_LC64w.

If you have additional technical questions, please email them to BEACON.support@maryland.gov.