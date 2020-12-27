Department of Corrections director retires 

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Jack Kavanagh, director of the Department of Corrections, is retiring after 18 years of service to the county and more than four decades of public service in the correctional field. Kavanagh has worked for Howard County since 2003.

“Jack is an outstanding public servant, and his expertise and thoughtful approach will be missed in Howard County,” said Ball. “Four decades of hands on correctional experience, and numerous awards, speak to Jack’s character and his commitment to ensuring a safe and engaged community in Howard County and beyond. Jack was dedicated to making sure that each inmate would not return to our jail after serving their time and was committed to providing educational opportunities to assist in their re-entry and reduce recidivism. We’re wishing him the best on his retirement, it is well-deserved.”

Kavanagh was appointed as director for the Department of Corrections in March 2008. Kavanagh served as deputy director from January 2003 until his appointment as director. He also spent 24 years with the State of Maryland Division of Correction, beginning in May 1979. While employed with the Division of Correction, he held numerous positions to include assistant warden, warden, assistant commissioner and deputy commissioner. Kavanagh received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Baltimore.