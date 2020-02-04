Dentsu Aegis Network joins Merkle

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired Digital Pi, a digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services in the business-to-business (B2B) sector. The combined company will join Columbia-based Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, as an extension of its B2B business.

Digital Pi’s marketing technology expertise and data-driven services support Merkle’s strategic plans in several key areas, including its people-based marketing and enterprise solutions. Digital Pi’s core capabilities in marketing automation and campaign operations, coupled with its leading Adobe Marketo skills, expand Merkle’s personalized and integrated solutions for omni-channel engagement.

Through this acquisition, Merkle boosts its data, technology and audience skills, creating a fundamental cornerstone of B2B agency solutions. The company has made three acquisitions in the past 12 months and added more than 2,200 employees globally.

“2020 will be a year of continued growth for Merkle, and Digital Pi will be a key player in our expansion throughout the new decade,” said Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas. “We are dedicated to constantly growing each of our dedicated industry sectors and ensuring that our clients are receiving best-in-class service. Digital Pi’s B2B consulting capabilities will strengthen our existing relationships and open doors to new opportunities for Merkle.”