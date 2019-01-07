Delays Expected at Routes 175/295

BGE has started work to relocate a major gas line on Route 175 (Annapolis Road/Jessup Road) near the Route 295 (Baltimore-Washington Parkway) interchange. Crews have shifted westbound Route 175 travel lanes to the eastbound lanes, and Route 175 has been reduced to one lane in each direction between National Business Parkway and Route 295, a distance of one-quarter mile.

In addition to the lane closures on Route 175, utility crews will also close the ramp from southbound Route 295 to westbound Route 175. Motorists will be detoured using the loop ramps at the Route 295/Route 175 interchange. Finally, utility crews will temporarily close Race Road at Orchard Road; motorists will be guided to Wigley Road to Orchard Road, then back to Race Road. The lane closure on Route 175, Race Road and ramp at the interchange are expected to re-open early-February.

Nearly 20,000 motorists use this section of Route 175 each day, so motorists are urged to allow extra commuting time and consider using Route 100 or Route 32 as alternate routes. With questions, contact BGEPipeline@bge.com or call BGE at 800-685-0123.