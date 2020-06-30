Del Signore, Astle Out at VAAAC

Connie Del Signore has been relieved of her duties as president and CEO of Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (VAAAC). She was placed on unpaid administrative leave in April when the organization announced it was launching an investigation into a personnel issue. When Del Signore’s uppaid leave began, Sen. John Astle resigned from the organization as chairman of its board of directors.

The investigation concerning Del Signore’s departure is ongoing and will be disclosed when the matter is officially closed. Her lawyer, Timothy Maloney of Joseph, Greenwald & Laake, of Greenbelt, did not respond to a request by The Business Monthly for comment.