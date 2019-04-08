Deadline for Business Appreciation Week near

Businesses of all types and sizes are being invited by the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) to take part in the 2019 Business Appreciation Week. As has been the case in past years, the HCEDA will direct teams of ambassadors comprised of its employees, department heads, government officials and community organizations to join County Executive Calvin Ball in visiting businesses to discuss ways to improve the doing business in the community.

Appointments are available throughout the days of the week of Monday, April 22, but space is limited. Meetings to be held at a given place of business; at the HCEDA office, at 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, #500, Columbia, in Columbia Gateway Business Park; or at the HCEDA’s Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship, at 9250 Bendix Road, Columbia.

Registration closes on Monday, April 15, at 5 p.m. Appointments are scheduled for during business hours from April 22, at 9 a.m., through Friday, April 26, at noon, and can be reserved at baw19.eventbrite.com.