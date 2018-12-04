DC Metroplex BWI Community Roundtable Meeting

The DC Metroplex BWI Community Roundtable is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m., in the assembly room of the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Aviation Administration (MDOT MAA) offices at 991 Corporate Blvd., Linthicum. The roundtable includes representatives from various communities near BWI Marshall Airport, along with other airport stakeholders.

The group was created at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and is working to evaluate air traffic procedures that were established by the FAA as part of the District of Columbia Metroplex project that resulted in local noise concerns. The roundtable has made recommendations to the FAA regarding air traffic routes near BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.