DataTribe names cybersecurity finalists

Fulton-based DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, announced the finalists of its third annual DataTribe Challenge. The competition is poised to identify seed stage start-ups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science.

In a virtual event format this year, finalists will present a pitch and answer questions from judges on Dec.10. Three finalists will split $20,000 in prize money, and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe.

Finalists are:

oak9: Based in Chicago, oak9 enables developers to accelerate delivery while providing comprehensive security. The oak9 platform analyzes infrastructure-as-code and builds security into cloud native applications so they are secure and compliant by-design.

Scanta : Based in San Francisco, Scanta’s mission is to secure conversational systems from adversarial attacks. Through the combination of AI and cybersecurity, Scanta’s security platform identifies and prevents attacks on a wide range of conversational systems.

: Based in San Francisco, Scanta’s mission is to secure conversational systems from adversarial attacks. Through the combination of AI and cybersecurity, Scanta’s security platform identifies and prevents attacks on a wide range of conversational systems. SightGain : Based in Washington, SightGain is the only cybersecurity risk management platform that evaluates security readiness by testing how well both production systems and personnel detect and prevent actual malicious attacks.

In addition to presentations from finalists during the Finalists Event this year, the CyberWire’s chief analyst, Rick Howard, will host experts from The CyberWire’s Hash Table for an insightful discussion of key cyber trends in 2021.