DataTribe invests $1.7M in SightGain

DataTribe, a global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies, announced $1.7 million seed investment in SightGain. SightGain won the 2020 DataTribe Challenge in December which made them eligible for a seed investment of up to $2 million; it is billed as the only cybersecurity risk management platform that evaluates security readiness by testing how well both production systems and personnel detect and prevent actual malicious attacks.

SightGain’s patent-pending analytics platform first evaluates an enterprise’s readiness posture – identifying weaknesses in live production environments and provides tailored recommendations to improve readiness. It is the only risk management platform that evaluates cybersecurity readiness by automatically testing how well an organization’s technology, processes, and personnel prevent, detect and respond to actual adversary exploits.

From this information, SightGain automatically quantifies an organization’s financial and mission risk exposure. Synthesizing this information, SightGain’s dashboards enable executives and board members to align cybersecurity investments to best defend against actual versus hypothetical threats.

“After winning the 2020 DataTribe Challenge, we are thrilled to announce DataTribe’s investment in SightGain. DataTribe is the perfect partner for us as we bring SightGain to commercial markets. DataTribe’s unique combination of both capital and operational resources will be a big advantage as we charge forward,” said Christian Sorensen, CEO of SightGain.