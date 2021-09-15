DataTribe Announces Cybersecurity Start-Up Challenge

DataTribe , of Fulton, announced the launch of its fourth-annual DataTribe Challenge. The competition is poised to identify and curate Pre-Series A, seed high-technology startups with a vision to disrupt cybersecurity and data science.

Three finalists will split $20,000 in prize money and one winner will be eligible to receive up to $2 million in seed capital from DataTribe. The winner of the 2020 Challenge was SightGain, the only cybersecurity risk management platform that tests and analyzes organizational readiness ― across people, process and technology.

In June 2021, Synopsys acquired the winner of the 2019 Challenge, Code Dx, a software security testing orchestration, correlation, and prioritization platform. The exit was a demonstration of the challenge’s ability to draw top cybersecurity solutions, as well as of the success of the DataTribe model of partnering with over the horizon technology coming out of national security agencies.

DataTribe invites contestants to join the Challenge that have developed a robust concept and/or initiated development of a minimal viable product (MVP) – i.e., a product developed with sufficient features to entice early adopters. The firm anticipates a strong showing from teams with experience working in national security, defense, national laboratories, or at organizations specializing in cybersecurity and data science research and development.

Applicants will have until Oct. 1 to enter an application; on Oct. 14, DataTribe will announce up to three finalists. These teams will then have 2.5 weeks to prepare for final judging, with assistance from DataTribe’s team of startup veterans. In a live event, finalists will present a pitch and answer questions from judges on Nov. 3.