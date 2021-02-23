Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. appoints Tasha Cornish executive director

The Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI) announced the appointment of Tasha Cornish as its executive director. This infusion of new leadership will strengthen CAMI’s ability to execute its goal of creating a more cyber prepared Maryland.

Cornish brings with her nearly a decade of nonprofit leadership experience with specific expertise in fundraising, community outreach, data analysis and partnership management. With more than 600 members and partners across the cybersecurity, technologies, government and education industries, Cornish will lead CAMI’s implementation of educational programming, community resource development and cyber career networking opportunities.

“It is an honor to be named CAMI’s Executive Director during a time in which the importance of cybersecurity has become unignorable by individuals and businesses alike,” said Cornish. “CAMI’s power to create connections and partnerships across sectors is critical for elevating the Maryland cybersecurity ecosystem as a whole.”

One of the organization’s major initiatives is driving statewide awareness of its Cyber SWAT Team. The Cyber SWAT Team is a free cybersecurity incident hotline available to Maryland businesses. In the event of a cyber incident, businesses can call (410) 241-0692 or email cyberswat@mdcyber.com .

Within one hour, a cybersecurity professional from the Cyber SWAT Team, composed of CAMI members, will be in touch to help triage the incident and provide guidance on how to appropriately respond, including connecting the afflicted business with further resources.